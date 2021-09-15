Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. September 10, 2021.

Editorial: Jonesville Academy a great step

Those who grew up in Jonesville remember it as an especially close-knit, peaceful place. For generations, the African American neighborhood was the foundation upon which many successful lives were built.

Today, decades after its residents were displaced in the late 1950s and early 1960s to clear the way for Western Kentucky University’s expansion, Jonesville’s history and legacy are again in the spotlight with the aim of building stronger foundations for local Black and Brown children.

Presented by the youth-focused nonprofits Boys to Men Leadership Group and For A Real Change, the new Jonesville Academy is scheduled to launch this weekend. The inaugural group of more than 50 students will meet regularly on Saturdays to study reading, writing, history, culture and the science, technology, engineering and math fields, the Daily News’ Aaron Mudd reported recently.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I hope that we change the trajectory of their futures. They’re everything we need to push this community forward,” said Tyreon Clark, who is director of the Boys to Men Leadership Group and co-founder of the Jonesville Academy along with Aurelia Spaulding, founder of For A Real Change.

Jonesville has received renewed attention in recent years, including a highly durable buon fresco recently completed at WKU’s Kentucky Museum to commemorate the neighborhood, which was located where many of WKU’s flagship athletic venues now stand. And we believe the Jonesville Academy is another important step both to remember that neighborhood and, more importantly, give today’s youngsters a better foundation for success.

The academy’s students, who will range from the third to eighth grade, will get the support of nine educators, including a mix of educators from both local public school systems, a WKU professor and a specially trained reading interventionist. The academy has also recruited mentors who will check in with students and help support them on their journey to become community leaders.

“When structuring the program we researched and then explored ways to really create a community where scholars excel,” Spaulding told the Daily News. “We believe who they learn from, where they learn, who they learn around and who holds them accountable and encourages them are keys to excelling. The academy takes all of those into account.”

To those not from Jonesville, the neighborhood might not have been valued in its own time, but the value this program can provide to our local children could be immeasurable.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We just want to honor the legacy and rich culture and history of the community of Jonesville,” Clark said, adding there’s no better way to do that than forming a community to nurture the next generation of Black and Brown youths.

We wholeheartedly agree.

___

Ashland Daily Independent. September 9, 2021.

Editorial: Grim reality in Morehead

St. Claire Regional Medical Center made national news this week as employees are doing seemingly everything possible to care for patients in dire need of attention.

The Morehead hospital was featured on CNN as COVID-infected patients have entered its doors at an unfathomable pace over the past couple of weeks.

Hospitals across the Commonwealth, including King’s Daughters Medical Center in our own back yard, deserve ample credit for how they’re handling the war against the virus.

As one St. Claire ICU nurse reminded, the war is indeed between us human beings and the virus, and it shouldn’t be a human-vs.-human conflict.

St. Claire CEO Donald Lloyd revealed a staggering statistic to CNN. His hospital, which serves 11 counties including Carter, is operating at 130% above capacity.

Dr. William Melah, St. Claire’s chief medical officer, said 85-88% of patients are unvaccinated, according to the CNN report.

The National Guard has assisted health care facilities across the Bluegrass, and hospitals such as St. Claire have closed operating rooms in order to expand ICU bed space. But the staff members can only do so much — and there’s only so many of them.

We must continue to think of others, especially these front-line medical workers, as we make a concerted effort to stymie this lethal, despicable virus.

Listening to Joelle Craft, a COVID-19 ICU nurse at St. Claire, one can just sense the toll this fight has taken on those who face the virus’ fury every day.

“It’s defeating to put another person on the ventilator,” she told CNN. “… It’s defeating to watch health care providers that I care about or myself stand at the bedside when someone dies alone. It’s also defeating to watch somebody else get put in a body bag.”

Last week, health departments across 120 Kentucky counties recorded more than 30,000 cases — the most ever in one week in Kentucky.

While Kentuckians are eager to live their lives “normally,” we can do so responsibly while being considerate of those around us. We can live our lives, but we can’t pretend this virus is not part of it.

___

Frankort State Journal. September 9, 2021.

Editorial: Virtual support group aims to help loved ones of COVID victims

With the coronavirus pandemic entering its 18th month, most of us know at least one person who has succumbed to the virus. For many local residents that person is late former Franklin County Fiscal Court 3rd District Magistrate Don Sturgeon, who passed away from COVID-19 in mid-December of 2020.

When a loved one dies from COVID it is a different type of loss, explained Sturgeon’s daughter, Krista, who plans to launch a virtual peer-to-peer support group for Franklin Countians who have lost family or friends to the virus on Thursday, Sept. 16.

“You don’t get to see them. You can’t be with them,” she said of coronavirus patients. “The last time I saw my father, a nurse was nice enough to let me FaceTime. They were getting ready to take him off the ventilator. That wasn’t my father. It was my dad, but it wasn’t him.”

The group — which will be capped at 25 participants on a first come, first served basis — will meet on Zoom from 7-7:50 p.m. each Thursday for 10 weeks. She also hopes to add a second group after the first completes.

The idea is to help one another and the number one group rule is to be kind. Krista Sturgeon, a Frankfort native, has also devised a few other rules for the group — including no discussions on politics, no hating on any religion or spirituality and no gender or sexuality bashing.

Participants as young as 16 years old can join the group, but will need a signed consent by a parent or guardian.

“This is in honor of my father. I think this is what he would want me to do,” Krista Sturgeon told The State Journal. “When I decided to do this a few days ago I felt his presence. I knew this is what he would want me to do because this is what he did, help people.”

We couldn’t agree more. We believe “Sturge,” as he was commonly known around town, would be proud of his daughter’s efforts to help others and encourage those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 to consider participating in the group.

For more information or to sign up, email sturge2021@gmail.com

END