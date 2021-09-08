Health News

Outdoor mask mandates begin in King, Pierce counties

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

The two most populous counties in Washington state have begun outdoor mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The directives began Tuesday in King and Pierce Counties, regardless of vaccination status, for people age 5 and older. The outdoor mask mandate means anyone at large events with 500 or more people must wear a mask.

Last month Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

