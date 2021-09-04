Volunteers maintain butterfly garden at Kentucky hospice

Volunteer Bonnie Nance watches a sulphur butterfly visit a butterfly bush in the butterfly garden on the Heartford House grounds in Owensboro, Ky., Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP) AP

While COVID-19 has forced Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky to cut back on direct volunteers, indirect volunteers have still been working hard to create a positive impact for hospice families.

Two such volunteers are Bonnie Nance and Mary Alice Riherd, master gardeners who created the butterfly garden outside the Heartford House and have been maintaining it for the past four years.

Nance and Riherd have been hospice volunteers since 2013 on the volunteer landscaping committee headed by James Morgan, according to hospice.

The Butterfly Garden is a registered Butterfly Waystation through MonarchWatch.org.

A waystation acts as a butterfly habitat for Monarchs, providing nectar sources, milkweed and shelter needed to sustain the butterflies as they migrate south, said Nance.

The garden, she said, was built to help bring joy to residents who are nearing the end of life and their families who visit them.

“It was her (Riherd’s) idea to put a butterfly garden on the campus there; she thought that the residents would enjoy seeing the butterflies,” Nance said. “It’s a difficult time … for them.”

Additionally, she said butterflies are symbolic for rebirth and transformation, which is a fitting theme for the Heartford House and its clients.

“It’s very much a joint thing,” Nance said. “We’ve been working together on it, and both of us maintain it. It’s something we both enjoy doing, giving back to the community, and especially the residents and the families at the Heartford House.”

Adding to the butterfly theme, she said, is the butterfly bench sculpture beside the garden, which is meant to welcome visitors as they drive up to the Heartford House.

The bench was also Riherd’s idea after she saw a similar bench in Muhlenberg County and thought it would make a great addition to the garden.

The bench, Nance said, is also in memory of both her and Riherd’s mothers, who were also avant gardeners.

Nance and Riherd donated funds to have the bench made, as well as for the concrete foundation where it is installed. Lanham Brothers, an Owensboro contracting company, offered volunteer services to help install the bench.

“We offer our sincere appreciation to Mary Alice and Bonnie for their ongoing dedication and many contributions to the Heartford House, as well as the Lanham Brothers, the volunteer Landscape Committee, and all the volunteers, individuals, clubs, businesses and organizations who have donated their time, talents and funding through the years to make the Heartford House grounds and landscaping so beautiful for our patients, families, visitors and staff,” Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky stated in an announcement. “We are constantly humbled and truly grateful for the involvement and support.”

Though hospice is not able to implement volunteers who help with direct patient needs at this time due to COVID-19, volunteer coordinator Edna Duggins said indirect volunteers such as Riherd, Nance and Morgan, in addition to direct volunteers who may not be currently active, are assets to the hospice facility and its mission.

“We’re serving individuals who are at the end of life, and we value the involvement and contribution of our volunteers,” she said. “They are just a tremendous support, not only for the families we serve, but to our staff as well.

“Hospice was founded by volunteers, and they remain an integral part of the services we provide. We’re just blessed with volunteers who are truly compassionate individuals.”