Tuesday Sports in Brief

NFL

The New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys’ home stadium, coach Sean Payton said.

While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.

NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this and also, ‘Is he vaccinated or not?’ Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

The NFL hasn’t mandated COVID-19 vaccines but has incorporated strict protocols for players who aren’t fully vaccinated.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s quarterback.

Newton’s release came hours before NFL teams had to reduce their rosters to 53 players and brings an abrupt end to his time in New England. Newton went 7-8 as the starter in the Patriots’ first season since Tom Brady departed and signed with Tampa Bay. New England finished 7-9 for the year.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ proposed new $1.4 billion stadium would include about 60,000 seats and 60 suites, The Associated Press has learned.

The Bills’ proposal includes a timeline for construction with a completion date pegged for no later than 2027 based on how quickly a deal can be struck, a person with direct knowledge of the documents presented to state and county officials told the AP on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been made public.

The team’s current lease expires in July 2023 and would be extended until the new facility is opened, should the project be approved by the state of New York and Erie County.

— By AP Sports Writer John Wawrow.

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Art McNally, the man known as “The Father of Modern Officiating” has been picked as a contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

A panel of Hall of Fame selectors met virtually to select the contributor finalist for the upcoming class with the decision announced Tuesday. If elected by the full selection committee in early 2022, McNally would be the first on-field official ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McNally, 96, started in the NFL as a field judge in 1959 before becoming a referee in 1960 through 1967.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Javier Báez apologized for running his mouth, then sprinted right back into the good graces of Mets fans.

Báez bolted from first to home for the winning run in the ninth inning of a 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, hours after he and Francisco Lindor apologized for their roles in a thumbs-down gesture that was in part a dig at New York fans who have booed the underperforming ballclub.

Báez and Lindor took turns saying they were sorry within an hour of the first pitch. Their regrets followed a stern statement from team president Sandy Alderson on Sunday night disavowing the gesture, as well as a team meeting Tuesday in which players said they would stop making it.

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rajon Rondo has re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers to pursue another championship ring.

The Lakers announced the deal Tuesday to bring back Rondo on a one-year contract. The veteran point guard played an important role as a reserve and a team leader on Los Angeles’ 17th NBA championship team during the 2019-20 season, his second with the Lakers.

The 35-year-old Rondo agreed to a buyout with Memphis last Saturday and quickly rejoined a title contender.

GYMNASTICS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday that could put an end to years of litigation.

“After extensive discussions, this plan has been jointly proposed by USA Gymnastics and the Committee, and it is supported by many of the involved insurers,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement. “We anticipate that this plan will be confirmed later this year."

The proposal was put together by the USA Gymnastics and the Survivors Committee. It still needs to be approved by the survivors and any other creditors.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the five-time defending champion United States 3-2 on Tuesday night for its first gold medal at the women’s hockey world championship since 2012.

Poulin, the Canadian captain, skated down the left side, took a pass from Brianne Jenner and sent it off the crossbar and post before going in. The goal was initially waived off and play continued in the sudden death 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after a video review.

The Canadians rushed the ice and piled on top of each other in celebration of their 11th title at worlds.

INERNATIONAL BASKETBALL

USA Basketball will face Puerto Rico, Mexico and Cuba in the first round of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

The Americans, who won a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo but finished only seventh at the most recent Basketball World Cup two years ago, found out their qualifying opponents Tuesday when the draw was held at FIBA headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.

It will also be the first major tournament for USA Basketball with Grant Hill as managing director.

SOCCER

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to the future at Manchester United after a nod to the most influential figure of his soccer past.

Finalizing one of the summer’s most high-profile deals on the last day of the European transfer window, the five-time world player of the year completed his sensational return to United after 12 years away and said: “I’m back where I belong.”