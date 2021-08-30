Bosox put pitchers Pérez, Barnes on virus list, others out

Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez delivers during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Boston Red Sox pitchers Martín Pérez and Matt Barnes were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, and the list grew after a 6-1 loss.

Manager Alex Cora said left-hander Josh Taylor was considered to be a close contact and will quarantined. First baseman coach Tom Goodwin is also considered a close contact, while coach Ramon Vazquez tested positive.

Cora said before the game that the left-handed Pérez had tested positive. The news about the right-handed Barnes came just before first pitch.

The team is going through the MLB coronavirus protocols that include contact tracing and testing.

Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.

Pérez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.

Barnes has allowed 10 earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in 11 appearances during August and had his ERA climb from 2.30 to 3.81.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez and purchased the contract of righty Raynel Espinal from Triple-A Worcester.

NOTES: Boston acquired minor league RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland for cash.