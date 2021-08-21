Health News

COVID-19 vaccines available at the Kentucky State Fair

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free at the Kentucky State Fair through Aug. 28, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Fairgoers 12 and older do not need to RSVP or schedule appointments but must provide identification or proof of health insurance and state residency to receive a dose.

Those who receive vaccinations will be eligible for a free unlimited rides wristband and a $20 gift card to spend on food and other items at the fair, while supplies last.

Around 2,419,442 Kentuckians, or 55%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health News

HIV cases climb in Kentucky city, more screenings offered

August 21, 2021 7:42 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service