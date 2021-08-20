Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. August 17, 2021.

Editorial: Do your part to stop the surge, get vaccinated and mask up

As the calendar turned from spring into summer, we felt confident that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind us.

The economy was reopening, people started traveling again, events that were long canceled were suddenly back on, professional sports teams opened their gates to full fan capacity, some of us were able to leave our masks behind and, most importantly, the number of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths — thanks to the rapid rollout of vaccines — were on a steep decline.

That’s all changed due to the delta variant. Normal now seems a long way off. COVID cases are surging across the country, state and our area.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In Dalton, our local healthcare system is being stretched thin as Hamilton Medical Center treats a large number of COVID patients, most of them unvaccinated. Hamilton Medical Center had 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of one patient from Friday, according to information posted on the hospital’s website. Of those 63 COVID patients, 53 were unvaccinated. Twelve were in the intensive care unit; eight were on ventilators.

The city of Dalton on Monday declared a COVID state of emergency. The City Council agreed to provide Hamilton Medical Center with city employees to supplement the hospital’s staffing. All city employees are eligible to assist at Hamilton Medical Center, not just the first responder agencies.

Despite the widespread availability of the vaccines (they are free, safe and effective), our vaccination rates at the state and local levels are barely creeping upward.

• 4.32 million Georgia residents (42%) are fully vaccinated; 5.06 million Georgia residents (49%) have received at least one dose.

• 36,076 Whitfield County residents (35%) are fully vaccinated; 41,358 Whitfield County residents (40%) have received at least one dose.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

• 11,128 Murray County residents (28%) are fully vaccinated; 12,886 Murray County residents (32%) have received at least one dose.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping protect against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 currently circulating, including the delta variant.

• You may have side effects after vaccination. These are normal and should go away in a few days.

• If you are fully vaccinated you can resume many activities that you did before the pandemic, but you should wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission to maximize protection from the delta variant and avoid spreading it to others.

No appointment needed vaccinations are available at the health departments in Whitfield and Murray counties and at area drug stores. Remember, the COVID vaccinations are free.

As you can see, COVID is back again with a vengeance. We all must do our part to help tamp down this latest surge and ensure it’s the last surge.

Get vaccinated. Mask up.

___

Valdosta Daily Times. August 15, 2021.

Editorial: State leadership needed on virus

Help protect our children

Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp stopped short of a statewide mask requirement to help stave off COVID-19 surges across Georgia, especially among the most vulnerable.

The governor opted, instead, to go on a statewide tour, encouraging mask wearing and social distancing.

At the time, Kemp argued that the people of Georgia did not have to have a mandate in order to do the right thing.

Of course, now we all know that many people adamantly refused to wear face coverings to protect others and themselves and Georgia got hit hard.

Back then, we were concerned about our older and more fragile friends, neighbors and family members.

The elderly were the most vulnerable and, by far, made up the largest percentages of COVID-19 positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Now, our primary concern is another vulnerable population.

This time young people, sometimes very young people, are testing positive, getting sick, being hospitalized and some are dying.

All this is happening as students return to in-person school classrooms.

None of us want to go back into full shutdown mode as the delta variant surges throughout our state.

But short of that, there are definite things we can all do.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can wear masks when indoors in public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

The unvaccinated can be even more thoughtful and wear a mask both outdoors and indoors when in public.

And, of course, everyone who is eligible and not vaccinated can, and should, get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Not only is it the right thing to do, it is the only thing to do to protect our communities and and stop this surge.

Where is Gov. Kemp? We know he is very unlikely to require face coverings in schools as children return to the classroom. We know how he feels about requirements or mandates, but even short of that where is his voice? Where is his leadership? Where is his statewide tour encouraging the people of Georgia to do the right thing?

Thankfully, some school systems — such as Valdosta — are requiring masks, trying to socially distance and have shown a willingness to reevaluate if, or when, things get worse. Other school systems in our region should follow suit, and we hope those mitigation measures will help.

We fear, on the other hand, even these measures will not be enough.

That brings us back to the single most important thing that can be done. If you are not vaccinated, please go now, get your vaccine, and help protect our children.

END