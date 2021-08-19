Dog stabbed in deadly Lawrence attack expected to recover

A dog that was stabbed at a Lawrence grocery store in an attack that killed its owner is expected to recover, the Lawrence Humane Society said in a social media post.

The post said that the dog, named Bear, sustained a stab wound to his side early Wednesday in the attack at a Dillons store. The dog’s owner, who has not yet been identified by police, was killed.

The Lawrence Humane Society said that the dog initially was in shock, but his wound had been repaired and his prognosis is good.

Police said 54-year-old Robert Earl Davis, of Lawrence, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and cruelty to animals, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

Davis was released from prison in 2012 after being convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and rape in Douglas County, all of which occurred in 1983, according to the Kansas prison registry.