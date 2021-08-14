WSU to end ‘personal or philosophical’ vaccine exemptions

Washington State University has announced students will soon no longer be able to cite a “personal or philosophical” exemption to the school’s requirement that all who attend get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Thursday WSU said those exemptions would be nixed once the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to vaccines now allowed under an emergency authorization.

It wasn’t immediately clear what effect the school’s new policy would have on football coach Nick Rolovich, who has opted not to get a vaccine.

“Discussions also are underway about changes to the faculty and staff vaccination policy,” the university said.

The more strict vaccine requirements are being implemented because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused spikes in cases and hospitalizations throughout Washington state.

Classes begin at WSU on Aug. 23. The university said once the personal exemption is removed from its vaccination policy students will have up to 45 days get a shot or request a new exemption on religious or medical grounds.