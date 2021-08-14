Health News

Kentucky offers travel incentives for vaccinations

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky tourism officials are offering a new incentive for state residents to get vaccinated.

The initiative called Vax and Visit launched Thursday and allows permanent Kentucky residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination to enter drawings for travel incentives at Kentucky State Parks, Tourism, Arts and Heritage Secretary Mike Berry said. There will be 30 drawings for gift certificates that will include golf rounds, overnight lodging and campground stays, he said.

The drawings also raise awareness of how Kentucky residents can get vaccinated, officials said.

“Offering vaccine incentives to Kentucky State Parks will not only boost travel revenue in local communities, but also ensure that Kentucky continues to be seen as a safe travel destination post pandemic," Berry said.

Winners will be selected beginning Sept. 9 and the final drawing will take place on Oct. 7.

  Comments  
