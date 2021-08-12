Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Louisville

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in four Louisville zip codes, health officials said.

Fogging operations are planned Thursday in specific neighborhoods if the weather permits, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement.

Infected mosquitos aren't unusual this time of year, but officials say residents should take proper precautions. That includes wearing insect repellent while outdoors and removing any standing water near homes. People are also advised to wear long sleeves and pants when possible and to be extra careful during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported this year in Louisville.