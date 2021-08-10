Falmouth Road Race taking measures to curb COVID-19 risk

Runners at this weekend's Falmouth Road Race will be required to wear surgical masks at the starting line, although they will be allowed to remove them while on the 7-mile (11-kilometer) course, race organizers said.

The starting line masks are one of several precautionary measures organizers are using to stem the potential spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus as the race resumes after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

“We’ve taken extra steps to keep people safe,” Dr. John Jardine, the race’s medical program coordinator, told the Cape Cod Times.

On the course, runners are being asked to avoid running in packs, and maintain a 3-foot (1-meter) distance between individuals.

Masks will also be required in most indoor areas, including buses that take runners to Woods Hole, and medical tents. Water station volunteers will wear gloves.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There will also be no finish line gathering.

This year's race, scheduled for Sunday, has 8,000 registered runners, down from the typical 12,800 participants.

___

UMASS FACULTY VACCINES

The University of Massachusetts Amherst is now requiring all staff and faculty to get vaccinated before returning to campus and requiring face coverings while indoors, Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The university had previously said it would not require fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors, but shifted its stance “in concert with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, issued in response to the concerning delta variant,” Subbaswamy said in a statement Monday.

The mask requirement starts Wednesday and will be reviewed in mid-September.

“Indoor mask wearing is particularly important to mitigate the spread from asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic carriers who are not aware they are infectious, and when other public health measures such as social distancing are not possible,” the chancellor said.

The school had previously required students to be fully vaccinated for the fall semester, but had only “strongly recommended” shots for employees.