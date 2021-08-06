National Guard reservist/teacher wins final COVID lottery

An Army National Guard reservist and elementary school teacher has won the final $250,000 prize in Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

She said she didn’t know about the lottery when she got vaccinated, The Seattle Times reported. Meredith V. said she she believes vaccination is the right thing to do, and she wants to see her students in person again.

The mother of two teenage daughters spoke at a Friday news conference, and is the final of three winners in the “A Heroes Thanks” vaccine lottery. Two previous winners received $100,000 each.

The Heroes lottery was created for military members who weren't included in the state’s original “Shot of a Lifetime” lottery because of records-sharing issues with the federal government.

Meredith, who called the win “life-changing,” said she was going to pay off some debts, establish accounts for her daughters’ educations and set some aside for charitible donations.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery was announced in June by Gov. Jay Inslee as a way to get more Washington residents to get the shots.

Inslee has claimed the lottery slowed the decline in vaccinations statewide but many states have seen mixed results with such lotteries.

The previous $250,000 prize winners were identified as a Yakima resident, a nursing student from Spokane, a Walla Walla food service worker who almost didn’t return the call and a motorcycle mechanic from South King County.

The cash prizes were the largest awards in an incentive package that also included tuition money for 30 students, tickets for air travel and sporting events, and other prizes.