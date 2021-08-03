Monday Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition on Monday.

Canada goes on to face Sweden. The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The United States, which was going for its fifth gold medal, still has a chance to win a bronze.

Canada had not won against the United States since 2001.

TOKYO (AP) — Discus thrower Valarie Allman won the first track and field gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Games.

Allman’s winning throw went 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches) to hold off Kristin Pudenz of Germany in a competition that was delayed by rain. Yaime Perez of Cuba captured the bronze.

The 26-year-old Allman’s winning throw was on her first attempt. She went to high school in Colorado, college at Stanford and trains in Texas.

TOKYO (AP) — American gymnast Jade Carey has won the gold medal on floor exercise.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166.

NBA

Point guards were the immediate focus when the NBA’s free agency window opened Monday night, with Kyle Lowry headed to the Miami Heat.

Lowry is leaving Toronto after nine seasons there and helping the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship.

Lowry and the agency that represents him, Priority Sports, said he was headed to the Heat. A person with knowledge of the deal said he would be signing a three-year contract worth nearly $30 million annually in what will become a sign-and-trade that sends Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from Miami to Toronto. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing had yet been approved by the league.

“Miami Heat X Kyle Lowry Let’s Goo!!” Lowry wrote on Twitter, followed by five fire emojis.

— By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract to remain with Cleveland, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday as free agency opened.

Allen, who was a restricted free agent, can sign the deal on Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because NBA rules prohibit teams from announcing deals until the league’s moratorium period ends.

Allen joined the Cavs last season, coming over from Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets. The 23-year-old averaged 12.8 points and 10 rebounds in 63 games for Cleveland.

— By AP Sports Writer Tom Withers.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball is heading to Chicago in a sign-and-trade agreement that will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the New Orleans Pelicans, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because trades cannot become official until Friday under NBA rules.

Ball is represented by Klutch Sports, which announced that the four-year veteran guard had agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract. ESPN first reported the trade, which also sends a Bulls second-round draft choice to New Orleans.

— By AP Sports Writer Brett Martel.

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul proved to be an ageless wonder in his first season with the Phoenix Suns, leading the franchise back to the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades.

Now he’ll get another chance to lead the Suns — and himself — to a long-coveted championship.

Phoenix is bringing back the veteran point guard on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $120 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

It’ll keep him with with the Suns until he’s 40 years old.

— By AP Sports Writer David Brandt.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are bringing back shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. on a $72 million, four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

The agreement came just as NBA free agency opened. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contracts can’t be signed until Friday.

Hardaway came to the Mavericks from the New York Knicks before the 2019 trade deadline in a deal headlined by Kristaps Porzingis. The son of former NBA player Tim Hardaway became a consistent scoring threat alongside star point guard Luka Doncic.

— By AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon.

NFL

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss five to 12 weeks because a broken left foot, coach Frank Reich said Monday.

He was to have surgery Monday to remove a piece of bone, coach Frank Reich said. Doctors determined Wentz had broken the foot years ago, probably in high school. Part of the bone came loose during practice last Thursday.

Wentz hasn’t practiced since and instead has been making the rounds with doctors. Reich said the Colts will have a better timetable about two weeks into Wentz’s rehab.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension Monday with the Cleveland Browns, an indication of the team’s regard for his skills as an elite running back and his quiet, unassuming leadership.

The Browns made sure they locked him up early in training camp as they head into what they think can be special season. He had one year left on his rookie contract.

The sides reached an agreement Saturday and completed the deal with Chubb’s signature before Monday’s practice.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigned Monday amid an external review of his program over his alleged threats and bullying of players.

Athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement Monday that both sides “agreed that parting ways is in the best interest” of the school, program and players. He said an interim coach will be named.

Hillsman did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season. Hillsman blamed their departure on attrition and COVID-19, among other issues. But then he was accused by former players and staff of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact.