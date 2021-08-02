Police: No evidence of gun triggering sports complex flight

Authorities say there is no evidence of a firearm having been involved in an incident that triggered a stampede out of an indoor sports complex in Pennsylvania over the weekend, injuring about a dozen people.

Police and emergency services officials in East Hempfield Township said a fight during a basketball tournament apparently preceded the 2:20 p.m. Sunday rush for the exits of Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

Township police said that although several people reported hearing a gunshot, no one confirmed seeing a firearm and there were no gunshot injuries. Police said after clearing the building and reviewing some video that “We do not have witnesses or evidence to support the initial calls to 911 for shots fired at this time."

Police said six people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the chaotic evacuation of the building. Another six people were treated at the scene.

Spooky Nook Sports marketing director Mackenzie Bender told LNP newspaper that security staff are reviewing surveillance video footage with investigators.