UK prime minister’s wife says she’s pregnant again

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie watch the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP) AP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, has announced that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

In a post on Instagram, Carrie Johnson said she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again” after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year.

The Johnsons' first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

The couple married in May of this year in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.

The prime minister has four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.