Back in the stands in Brazil: stadium hosts 7,000 fans

By MAURICIO SAVARESE AP Sports Writer

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, second right, cheers from a balcony at National Stadium, before the start of a Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg soccer match between Brazil's Flamengo and Argentina's Defensa y Justicia, in the first game with fans after the COVID-19 pandemic, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (Adriano Machado/Pool via AP)
RIO DE JANEIRO

About 7,000 Flamengo fans attended their team’s 4-1 win against Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 match on Wednesday — the first club soccer match with spectators in the stands in Brazil since March of last year.

Flamengo advanced 5-1 on aggregate at Brasilia. The original approval from Governor Ibaneis Rocha was for 18,000 fans to attend but slow sales and COVID-19 protocols hindered attendance.

Flamengo fans in attendance needed to prove that they either were fully vaccinated for the last 15 days or had a negative COVID-19 test made two days prior.

The Copa America decider at the Maracana Stadium on July 10 won 1-0 by Argentina over Brazil was attended by about 4,500 fans who had to be tested and accredited before being allowed into the stadium.

