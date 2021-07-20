Coroner identifies Jiffy Lube employee run over by customer

A Jiffy Lube worker run over and killed by a customer's vehicle in suburban Chicago has been identified.

Joseph Majko, 29 of Crystal Lake died from blunt force trauma, the McHenry County Coroner's Office said Monday, WLS-TV reported.

Majko was struck by a 91-year-old customer’s vehicle as the driver was leaving a service bay in northwest suburban McHenry on Friday.

The woman apparently accelerated and struck Majko, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Preliminary findings show Majko died from blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

The driver was released while police investigate the accident.