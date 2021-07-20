Beshear urges Kentuckians to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE - In this April 27, 2021, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky reached a contract deal Thursday, July 15, 2021 to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency, coming after the Democratic governor's administration removed LGBTQ anti-discrimination language that the agency steadfastly refused to sign. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool, File) AP

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday stressed a grassroots approach to increasing Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccination rate, saying “person-to-person conversations” promoting the shots are crucial as the more infectious delta variant causes “concerning signs.”

The Democratic governor touted the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines as he attended an event celebrating a $60 million expansion at GE Appliances' Louisville headquarters.

Since ending almost all virus-related restrictions in June, Beshear has focused on the state's economic rebound, but he planned a news conference later Monday to discuss the delta variant.

At GE, Beshear warned the "threat is still real” and state officials are seeing “concerning signs.”

“While we’re seeing more breakthrough cases, we are seeing that the vaccines virtually eliminate serious illness and death among those who have taken them," Beshear said.

He urged Kentuckians to get the vaccine and spread the word to others.

“We’re to the point where me telling people you ought to get it isn’t going to get any more people to take it,” Beshear said. "We need you to personally engage. And I know that may be difficult and uncomfortable in certain circumstances. But the safety of the person you’re talking to, and the future of our economy, depend now on those personal, person-to-person conversations.”