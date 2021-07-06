Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. July 5, 2021.

Editorial: Cannabis convict freed from prison after 12 years. Don’t stop there, Gov. Parson

Robert Franklin was sentenced to 22 years in state prison for possessing 1 pound of marijuana with the intent to distribute. But he’s free after serving 12 years because Missouri Gov. Mike Parson commuted the Columbia man’s sentence in May.

Based on Parson’s recommendation, the Board of Probation and Parole office agreed Franklin should be set free, and he was released last week.

Franklin spent his first day out of prison surrounded by family and supporters. He held tight his 15-year-old daughter, ate at a local Steak ’n Shake and could hardly sit still. He’ll light fireworks with his family on Monday, and enjoy his freedom.

“I’m feeling blessed,” Franklin said. “It’s great to be home.”

Franklin plans to advocate for others in similar situations.

But why was he sentenced to decades behind bars for a drug offense anyway? He was convicted after he tossed a package of the drug from a vehicle during a short pursuit in Saline County more than 14 years ago.

Times — and laws governing possession of pot — have since changed. The prior and persistent offender statute used to convict Franklin is no longer on the books. That law came with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole for multiple felony drug convictions. But the repeal of the law wasn’t retroactive, meaning others convicted under the previous statute will stay locked up unless Parson acts.

He should consider a mass release initiative similar to one done in Oklahoma after the state reduced penalties for low-level drug possession and theft.

More than 500 men and women in Oklahoma had their felony sentences for drug possession and theft shortened in 2019, the biggest single-day mass release of prisoners in U.S. history, criminal justice reform advocates said. Oklahoma had the country’s second-highest incarceration rate per capita when the state’s parole board approved the move. Social services groups offered those former inmates job leads, housing options and other assistance.

In 2018, Missouri became the 33rd state in the nation to approve medical marijuana.

So why are there countless numbers of low-level drug offenders still languishing in Missouri prisons? America’s war on drugs entrapped many. Black men such as Franklin and other minorities were disproportionately locked up as a result. Now millions of dollars are being spent in the state to produce, distribute, market and sell cannabis.

No one should be in prison for possession of a drug that is now legal.

___

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. July 5, 2021.

Editorial: Vaccinate Missourians now, or get ready for a very deadly fall

The most important job of any government is protecting its citizens. By that standard, Missouri’s coronavirus response has been — and remains — a failure. Only 55% of Missourians over age 18 have received at least one dose of vaccine; just under half of Missourians are fully vaccinated. By comparison, the U.S. average is 66% of the population with at least one shot. Some 13 states have 70% or more of their populations fully vaccinated.

Among Missouri’s most vulnerable population, the track record is even worse. At least 20% of Missouri’s seniors have yet to receive a single coronavirus vaccination — this more than six months after immunization efforts began. Among African Americans in the state, just 1 in 4 residents has received at least one vaccine dose, and 23% are fully vaccinated.

The pandemic has killed more than 600,000 Americans and at least 9,300 Missourians since early 2020. It is the greatest public health challenge in a century. The fact that this deadly challenge is being met with such a ho-hum response by the state’s leadership should be appalling to all Missourians.

While the state lags in immunizations — just 10 states have lower vaccination rates — the new, more contagious Delta variant has begun spreading in the southwest part of the state. That’s a recipe for a third-wave disaster in the fall.

Most of the states lagging in coronavirus vaccinations are, like Missouri, Southern states with Republican-controlled legislatures. Following the lead of the Trump administration, political leaders in those states spent months downplaying the seriousness of the epidemic and trying to undo public health protections to prevent the spread of disease like social distancing and masking.

Now, vaccines are available. They are key to strong economic and social recovery. But political leaders who invested so much denying the pandemic are finding it difficult to change gears and urge residents to be vaccinated. Even when they do, residents are ignoring the mixed messaging and refusing the jab.

Some, including Gov. Mike Parson, have mistakenly argued that vaccinations are a personal choice. But there’s no choice for the thousands of Missourians with weakened immune systems who cannot receive an immunization. Many will die unless the rest can achieve herd immunity. Doctors say that requires 70% to 90% immunization rates. Missouri is far short of that level.

As the nation gets on with vaccinations and returns to work, Missouri’s anemic response will become an economic development issue. Why would any company expand operations in a state where workers and their families are unvaccinated and vulnerable to every new variant?

Indeed, Parson and the Republican-controlled legislature have acted as if the pandemic’s existence was still open to debate. That’s a proven, losing strategy.

The time is now to redouble vaccination efforts — or get ready for a long and deadly fall.

___

Jefferson City News Tribune. June 30, 2021.

Editorial: MoDOT employee death highlights need for driver safety

This week’s death of a MoDOT employee highlights the need for driver safety in work zones and in general.

This week’s death of a MoDOT employee highlights the need for driver safety in work zones and in general.

Lloyd Crawford, 61, a supervisor and longtime MoDOT employee, was killed Monday when a driver hit him as he was placing a road sign north of Kansas City.

The driver reportedly stopped and is cooperating in the investigation.

We have no indication how the accident happened or whether the driver was at fault. But, as we start the Fourth of July weekend, it’s especially a good time to remind motorists: Driving is a big responsibility, and drivers must always follow the rules of the road and drive defensively.

Even if you’ve done nothing wrong, driving defensively and alertly can potentially save a life. And drivers who are distracted, speeding or impaired can endanger themselves and others.

The Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to these issues.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said local law enforcement again will have stepped-up enforcement from July 1-5 to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

“No warnings. No excuses. If you drive impaired, you will be arrested. Don’t risk losing your independence by choosing to drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs,” the agency said in a news release.

In 2020, there were 14 people killed and 55 people seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes over the July Fourth holiday. Of the 69 people killed or injured, seven were involved in a crash where there was at least one substance-impaired driver, 26 where there was a speeding driver and two were involved in a crash where there was a distracted driver.

So we renew our periodic pledge: Buckle up, put the cellphone down, slow down and never drive while impaired. Let’s celebrate our Independence Day, while also ensuring that we keep ourselves and others safe on the roads.

END