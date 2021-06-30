Alabama teachers, school employees are retiring in droves

Alabama teachers and public school employees are retiring at the highest levels seen in nearly a decade, state records show.

More than 3,500 employees retired in the most recent period tracked, Al.com reported.

That’s the most since the 2010-2011 school year, when just under 4,100 employees retired after changes to Alabama retirement benefits.

The numbers are from Alabama’s Teacher Retirement System.

The large number of employees retiring is likely due to pandemic stresses, Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Chuck Marcum said.