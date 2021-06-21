Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Friday, June 18, 2021 file photo Scotland's Billy Gilmour waves to the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, at Wembley stadium, in London. Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to isolate for 10 days. The Chelsea player will miss Scotland's final Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday and a potential round-of-16 match. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP, File) AP

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss his team's final group match at the European Championship, the team said Monday.

The Chelsea player will have to isolate for 10 days. That will cause him to miss the Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday and a potential round-of-16 match if Scotland advances.

Gilmour was UEFA's player of the match on Friday in a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley Stadium.

Players are regularly tested and are staying within team bubbles except when they are at matches. The Scottish Football Association said it had been liaising with Public Health England but did not announce if anyone else had been deemed a close contact and would have to also isolate.

Croatia and the Czech Republic were initially scheduled to use training bases in Scotland but they canceled those plans on May 31, citing UEFA concerns about local COVID-19 rules. The fear was that if one player tested positive, other players and staff members would also have to self-isolate.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić reacted to the news of Gilmour's self-isolation with a measure of irritation, saying the rules weren't the same for all.

“The conditions should be the same for all," he said. “They’re not the same for all. I wish for Gilmour to recover well. And I don’t wish for anymore Scottish players to test positive.”

Dalić said he would have preferred to set up camp in Scotland, since the team is traveling back and forth to Croatia.

“We’ve made an exception and we stayed in Croatia,” Dalić said. “And we’re traveling every three days. Those are not good conditions.”

The coach said he doesn't expect that any of his players will be afraid of catching the coronavirus and request not to play in Tuesday's match.

“We just arrived in Glasgow," Dalić said. "We went to have lunch. We will have a meeting. I don’t expect anybody to request that.”

Scotland and Croatia both have one point from their two Group D matches.