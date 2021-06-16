AP source: Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy out after 1 season

Stan Van Gundy is out as Pelicans coach following just one season at the helm, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move has not been publicly announced.

Hired last October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, a few game out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

The move means Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin will be hiring his second coach in as many season after firing Alvin Gentry last summer.

The next coach will be Williamson's third since he entered the NBA as the league's first overall draft choice in 2019.