Mississippi research is part of documentary on mental health

Research by a Mississippi State University professor and two undergraduate students will be included in a PBS documentary called “Mysteries of Mental Illness.”

The four-hour series premiers June 22. It traces the history of mental illness in science and society.

Parts of the second episode were filmed on the Starkville campus in the spring of 2020, according to a university news release.

The segments show the students and Molly Zuckerman, a biological anthropologist in the Department of Anthropology and Middle Eastern Cultures. They are part of a group conducting research about patients who died at the Mississippi State Asylum, which operated from 1855 to 1935 in Jackson.

Graves were discovered in 2012 on the only remaining undeveloped part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s main campus. The Asylum Hill Research Consortium was then formed to study and preserve the remains exhumed from the cemetery.