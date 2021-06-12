End of COVID-19 emergency means end of curbside beer in SC

Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to end the COVID-19 state of emergency in South Carolina means it's back to being illegal to buy beer and wine outside of a store.

During the pandemic, McMaster's emergency order allowed grocery and other stores to deliver beer and wine to people picking up their purchases in a parking lot or a drive thru window.

Lawmakers tried to pass bills changing the law permanently, but proposals couldn't get through both the House and Senate this session.

So when McMaster let his final of 30 state of emergency declarations expire on June 6, curbside beer and wine delivery went with it.

But the ban may just last a few weeks. The House put into its budget plan a temporary renewal so people would not have to go inside a store to get beer and wine. If a conference committee agrees, then curbside delivery could return when the new budget begins July 1.