Kentucky reports 445 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Kentucky reported 445 new coronavirus cases and four more virus-related deaths on Wednesday.

The statewide rate of positive cases was up slightly at 2.77%.

The latest COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday included 68 Kentuckians ages 18 and younger who were infected by the virus, according to state statistics.

More than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That included about 30,000 youngsters ages 12 to 15 who rolled up their sleeves for the shots since recently becoming eligible, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.

Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases have declined for four straight weeks.

The state's death toll from the virus reached at least 7,071. On Tuesday, the state added 260 more deaths to its audit of virus-related deaths that had gone unreported in prior months. Those deaths were discovered during a review spanning from March to October of last year.