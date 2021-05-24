Beshear: Kentucky approaching 2 million people vaccinated

Kentucky is closing in on another milestone in getting its residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported Monday that nearly 1.99 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

The statewide pace of vaccinations slowed considerably for several weeks, but the number of Kentuckians eligible for the shots expanded recently to include youngsters ages 12 to 15.

About 42,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 17 have received the vaccine, the state said. More than 80% of people ages 65 and older in Kentucky have been vaccinated, while 60% of people ages 50 to 64 have gotten the shots, it said. The vaccination rate drops to 30% among Kentuckians ages 18 to 29.

The governor also reported 263 new coronavirus cases and four virus-related deaths in Kentucky on Monday. One of the deaths was discovered from the state's audit of deaths from prior months. Kentucky's virus-related deaths since the pandemic began reached at least 6,720.

The statewide rate of positive cases was 2.61%. More than 340 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 101 in intensive care units.