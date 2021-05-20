Wednesday Sports in Brief

NBA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James made a long, go-ahead 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in tournament game Wednesday night.

James finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season, Anthony Davis scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers overcame 37 points from league scoring champ Stephen Curry.

Golden State had a chance to send it into overtime, but Kent Bazemore had a bad inbounds pass and sealed the victory for the Lakers — who earned the seventh seed for the playoffs and a first-round matchup with second-seeded Phoenix.

Golden State hosts Memphis, which defeated San Antonio in Wednesday’s other play-in game, for the eighth seed on Friday. The winner of that game will face top-seeded Utah.

MLB

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of twirling a perfect game. Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull threw one against Seattle, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969.

Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. Kluber was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut.

It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history.

New York got its only runs in the sixth inning on Tyler Wade’s RBI triple and DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1).

NHL PLAYOFFS

BOSTON (AP) — Craig Smith scored 5:48 into the second overtime Wednesday night to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals and a 2-1 lead in the East Division first-round playoff series.

Smith outraced defenseman Justin Schultz to a puck behind the Capitals net and swept it around into the goal to end the third straight overtime game in the series. It was the 11th straight one-goal playoff game between them since 1998.

Smith also had an assist, and Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th combined regular-season and postseason goal, and Nic Dowd returned from a slap shot off the knee to add a goal for Washington. Ilya Samsonov returned from the COVID-19 list to make his playoff debut, stopping 40 shots for Washington, which lost the home-ice advantage after splitting the first two games at home.

Game 4 is Friday night in Boston.

OBITUARY

Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Olympics then went onto a life of humanitarian work in support of social justice, died Wednesday. He was 74.

USA Track and Field confirmed Evans’ death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans’ family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week.

Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand.

In later interviews, Evans said an official warned him not do anything similar. He took a different approach, wearing a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Astra Sharma and Chris O’Connell have been awarded wild-card entries into the French Open, Tennis Australia said Thursday.

Sharma improved her ranking by 49 places to world No. 116 after defeating No. 27 Ons Jabeur to win her first singles title on the WTA Tour in Charleston, West Virginia, last month.

It will be the 25-year-old Sharma’s third consecutive main-draw appearance at Roland Garros. Last year she reached the second round, scoring a career-best Grand Slam win against world No. 58 Anna Blinkova in the opening round.

O’Connell, ranked 128th on the ATP Tour, will make his Roland Garros debut when the tournament begins on May 30.

The wild-card entries were granted under a reciprocal agreement between Tennis Australia and the French federation.