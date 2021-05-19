The Latest: Progressive Field back to full capacity June 2

Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (36), of Sweden, celebrates his goal with Matthew Highmore (15), Jack Rathbone (3) and Tyler Myers (57) as Calgary Flames' Rasmus Andersson (4), of Sweden, and Nikita Nesterov (89), of Russia, skate to the bench during first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

The Cleveland Indians announced that Progressive Field is returning to full capacity on June 2 and masks will be optional.

There had been a cap of 40% at the downtown ballpark, which holds 35,000 fans. The move to open all the seats comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ended the state’s COVID-19 health orders.

Cleveland hosts the Chicago White Sox on June 2, the finale of a three-game series.

Also, the team said masks will no longer be a requirement to enter the ballpark.