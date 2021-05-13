Unusual Idaho legislative session ends in uncharted ground

The longest ever Idaho legislative session that’s been filled with unusual events ended in uncharted ground shortly before midnight Wednesday.

The Idaho Senate adjourned for the year while the House only recessed.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, an attorney, said that means Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke could call the House back into session this year and, with a vote of its members, force the Senate to return as well.

The Republican-dominated Legislature has been engaged in a bruising, months-long battle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over balance of power issues involving coronavirus pandemic restrictions and spending federal rescue money. The Senate is satisfied with the results while the House has concerns.

The session included a two-week break when COVID-19 infected a half-dozen House members, mainly Republicans who typically don't wear masks. A freshman Republican lawmaker resigned amid rape allegations.

The session resulted in a big income tax cut, a new property tax relief law that opponents say is deeply flawed and backers say is better than nothing, and a law that could lead to the killing of 90% of Idaho's 1,500 wolves.

Lawmakers also took on critical race theory after conservative Republicans refused to pass a logjam of education bills that Democratic lawmakers called a hostage situation.