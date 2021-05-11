Pennsylvania: 750k kids expected to become eligible for shot

About 750,000 Pennsylvania children are expected to become eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot after U.S. regulators expanded the use of the two-dose vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds, state health officials said Tuesday.

Health providers in Pennsylvania could begin vaccinating people in that age group later this week after a federal vaccine advisory committee signs off as expected. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

The state Health Department said vaccine providers should follow their existing policies for vaccinating minors, which requires parental consent in Pennsylvania.

The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has said it will lift a statewide mask mandate once at least 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 45.6% of people aged 18 and older have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.