Maine senator wants to renew Farm to School grant program

Maine's Republican senator is joining with colleagues to renew the Farm to School Program, which helps get local food into schools.

Sen. Susan Collins said the bill “would ensure that students in Maine and across the country will continue to have access to local and healthy foods while supporting Maine farmers.” The proposal is designed to raise the program's funding from $5 million to $15 million, Collins said.

Collins said the proposal would also improve access to tribal foods and types of farming such as aquaculture. She said the bill would provide nutritious food to children as well as help local food producers.

Collins said she is working with Democratic Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Republican Sen. Thomas Tillis of North Carolina.