Prescription drug drop-off sites open across South Carolina

It's again time for South Carolinians to drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs.

The 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is taking place on Saturday. Twice a year, in April and October, the Drug Enforcement Administration holds take back events so that medications can be properly disposed.

More than 70 sites will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted, as long as lithium batteries are removed. Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Last year, officials say South Carolinians dropped off nearly 12,000 pounds of prescription drugs at 71 sites across the state.