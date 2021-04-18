Illinois administers more than 8M COVID-19 vaccinations

State health officials announced Sunday that more than 8 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The state’s Department of Public Health said Sunday that the seven-day average of daily shots is just over 125,000. The news comes as the state added 2,666 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and logged 10 additional deaths.

Illinois has reported 21,663 deaths from COVID-19 with more than 1.3 million infections overall.

Starting Monday, all Chicago residents age 16 and older will be eligible for vaccines. Illinois has already expanded vaccine eligibility. More than 1 million residents in the city have received at least one dose of the vaccine.