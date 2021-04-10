Party animals: Hattiesburg zoo reopens some activities

A Mississippi zoo is again booking birthday parties and overnight camping adventures, a year after those activities were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hattiesburg Zoo has birthday party openings on Saturdays and Sundays, according to the Hattiesburg American.

Overnight stays at Camp Capybara can be booked on Friday and Saturday nights. Six tents and two buildings can accommodate 20-49 campers.

Campers will see an animal show, have pizza by a campfire, go on a guided zoo tour with flashlights and see a movie. The next day, campers can challenge themselves on a high ropes course, for an additional fee.