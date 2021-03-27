Texas tops 10 million total virus vaccinations administered

More than 10 million coronavirus vaccinations have been administered in Texas, and more than 1 million more doses are expected in the state next week, the state's health department said Saturday.

More than 3.5 million people in the state are fully vaccinated according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said 818,410 doses will be sent next week to 779 state health providers and more than 200,000 doses are expected to be made available to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.

On Monday, Texas will begin making the vaccine available to everyone in the state aged 16 and older.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows there have been 47,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Texas, the third most in the United States.

The state health department has reported more than 2.7 million total virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.