University of Louisville holding in-person commencement

Commencement exercises will be held in person for University of Louisville students who graduate this semester, as well as 2020 graduates who missed a ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three ceremonies will be held May 7 and 8 at Cardinal Stadium for the full university, with smaller ceremonies planned for May 6 for law and doctoral students, the university said. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

“The thrill of walking across the stage at commencement is back,” U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said in a news release. “We are working hard to provide a safe, meaningful commencement experience for those graduating this spring as well as all those 2020 graduates whose commencement ceremonies were cancelled due to COVID-19.”

The University of Kentucky previously announced it would hold its first in-person commencements since December 2019. Eastern Kentucky University will have graduation ceremonies May 7 and 8 inside Roy Kidd Stadium, according to the school's website.