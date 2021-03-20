Alabama cities resuming April walking tours after shutdown

About two dozen cities and town across Alabama will participate as the state tourism agency resumes a program to promote springtime walking tours.

While the program was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be held all four Saturdays in April with precautions against COVID-19 including social distancing, according to a news release from the Alabama Tourism Department.

Larger cities including Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery will host walking tours for the public along with smaller communities including Athens, Monroeville and Fairhope.

A statement from the agency said 30 communities participated in the walking tour program in 2019 with more than 2,300 people taking part. Alabama is the only state with statewide, simultaneous walking tours, it said.