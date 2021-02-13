5 frats banned from University of Kansas campus for 10 days

Members of five fraternities have been banned from the University of Kansas campus for 10 days after they violated public health guidelines aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

In a campus message Friday announcing the ban, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham wrote that the university was “disappointed in the poor judgement demonstrated by these individuals.”

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the ban affects members of Delta Tau Delta, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Chi and Sigma Phi Epsilon. University spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the members of those fraternities would be prohibited from entering any “property, buildings, or other facilities of the University of Kansas, excluding Watkins Health Center.”

Other than saying that the students’ activities violated KU’s and Douglas County’s public health guidelines, no information has provided about about what sorts of activities led to the bans.

“As we have communicated to you many times during the past year, the university will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our community,” Durham wrote.

Durham said even students who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 needed to follow health officials’ guidance. People who see violations of the university’s health rules can report them online, she said.