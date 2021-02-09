Cincinnati Reds add Sean Doolittle, Dee Strange-Gordon

Left-hander Sean Doolittle and the Cincinnati Reds finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract on Monday, a deal that allowed him to earn an additional $2.1 million in performance bonuses.

Cincinnati also announced a minor league deal with infielder Dee Strange-Gordon, who will report to big league spring training.

Doolittle, 34, had been with Washington since July 2017 and helped the Nationals win their first World Series title in 2019.

He can earn $1.6 million in bonuses for games pitched: $100,000 each for 10 and every additional four through 34, $125,000 apiece for 38, 42, 46 and 50, and $200,000 each for 55 and 60.

He also can earn $500,000 for games finished: $100,000 each for 20 and every additional five through 40.

The two-time All-Star was 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA in 7 2/3 innings over 11 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He earned $2,407,407 in prorated pay from a $6.5 million salary last year in the second option year of a contract that originally guaranteed $10.5 million from 2014-18.

Strange-Gordon, 32, spent the past three seasons with Seattle and hit .200 with three RBIs in 75 at-bats over 33 games last year. A three-time stolen base champion, he swiped just three in five tries.

Strange-Gordon became a free agent when Seattle chose to pay a $1 million buyout rather than exercise a $14 million option for 2021.