Health News

The Latest: Georgia-Texas A&M, Florida-Tennessee postponed

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Florida coach Mike White shouts to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Florida coach Mike White shouts to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey) Matt Stamey AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Southeastern Conference has postponed two men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida programs.

Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.

Georgia will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That game was initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 3.

  Comments  

Health News

Alabama chef faced battle to fly to Italy, marry fiancee

February 07, 2021 11:34 AM

Health News

Auburn University fully returning to on-campus operations

February 07, 2021 11:16 AM

Health News

Groups warn of salmonella killing finches at Tahoe, Carson

February 07, 2021 11:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service