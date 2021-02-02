Babytalk | There is nothing simple about what makes humans unique. Just look at their eyes

There is an old saying: You plant tomatoes you get tomatoes, you don’t get cucumbers. It is true for plants and it is true for humans.

We are a product of our genetic history. Families tend to look alike. Cousins may have the same habits. Even temperaments can be similar.

It is the nitty gritty of genetics that fascinates me. We are complex beings.

Scientists used to think that our eye color was determined by just one gene. We now know that our eye color is influenced by as many as 16 genes.

Genes are the basic physical and functional unit of heredity. Genes are composed of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), except in some viruses. Those genes consist of a closely related compound called ribonucleic acid (RNA). The genes achieve their effects by directing the synthesis of proteins. All of these components line up in a sequence to create an unique human being. This unique human being will share similarities with others who share common genes or DNA and RNA.

One of the things that has been really interesting to me during this mask wearing, is I can see a person’s eyes and the top of their nose, but it is not the true picture of how someone looks. I imagine what the rest of their face looks like. If I happen to see the person bring the mask down, like to take a sip of water, I am constantly amazed at how much a difference it makes to see the whole face. Sometimes they look like I imagine, but most of the time they look completely different than I thought. We are all so unique.

Each of us has two copies of each gene. We get one from our mother and one from our father. Most genes are the same in all people, after all we are all humans. A small number of our genes, around 1%, are what make us all so different.

As many as 16 genes influence our eye color. Most of these genes play a role in the production, transportation, or storage in melanin.

Melanin is a brown pigment. This pigment determines not only our eye color but also the color of our hair and skin.

The more melanin in our eyes, hair and skin, the more dominant the color brown. Eyes that are not brown absorb less light. As a result they scatter more light, reflecting it along the spectrum of light color.

The iris, the colored part of the eye, with the least melanin, will appear blue. Those with little more will appear green or hazel. People with blue eyes should always wear sun glasses when outside as their eyes are super sensitive to the sunlight.

People with red or violet eyes have little or no melanin in the iris of the eye. These eyes are even more sensitive than blue eyes. Poor vision is common with people with these colored eyes.

Many babies are born with blue eyes. As they get older and are exposed to sunlight, even through a window, the eye color may change as more pigment builds up over the first few months. A baby’s eyes may become more blue, change to green and go on to become brown. These changes tend to stop at around one year of age.

Look around your at your family and rejoice in what you all have in common. I bet most of you have the same eye color.

Katie Powers, R.N., is a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal educator at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Family BirthPlace. Her column appears every other week in Healthy Living in the Bradenton Herald. Contact her at katie.powers@mmhhs.com.