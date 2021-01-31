Fishing fair to return in fall after a 2020 COVID-19 break

The popular Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette State Park will return after skipping 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free fishing fair will be Oct. 2. That's a change from the traditional June date. Officials canceled it last June because of health concerns and pushed it back this year because it will be months before enough people receive a vaccine to prevent coronavirus illness

The event has been one of Pere Marquette’s most popular family events for three decades. It features catch-and-release fishing, casting stations, fishing instruction, information, and entertainment.

The event is hosted by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, which is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Pere Marquette State Park, maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, also is a sponsor. Dozens of local businesses and volunteers support the fair.

Visitors interested in information about the fishing fair may call Pere Marquette State Park.