Beverly Hills doctor sentenced for massive medical scam

A Beverly Hills doctor who performed unnecessary surgeries on patients in one of the nation's largest medical insurance fraud schemes was sentenced Friday.

Dr. Mario Rosenberg received three years of probation, must perform 1,000 hours of community service and pay $2.9 million in restitution, the Orange County Register reported.

Rosenberg and others were involved in a scheme to recruit healthy people to undergo surgeries in exchange for money or low-cost cosmetic procedures such as “tummy tucks," prosecutors said.

Health insurers were then billed for unnecessary and dangerous procedures, which included colonoscopies and hysterectomies, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors said more than 2,800 people were recruited and Rosenberg and two other doctors performed more than 1,000 surgeries. The scam was centered at a now-closed surgical outpatient clinic in Buena Park.

The $154 million scheme ended in 2008 with 19 people being indicted. At the time, authorities called it the largest medical fraud scheme in the country.

In 2014, Rosenberg pleaded no contest to felony insurance fraud. He was one of the last of the 19 defendants to plead or be convicted.