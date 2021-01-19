Governor: 700,000 seniors in Florida have received vaccine

Some 700,000 senior citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

The governor also said during a Tuesday morning during a news conference at a Jupiter that all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will begin offering appointments for anyone age 65 or older to receive the vaccine.

There are 181 Publix pharmacies across 15 counties providing vaccines to senior citizens, the governor said.

Palm Beach County is the largest so far to offer vaccines at Publix, DeSantis said. He said about 25% of county's residents are 65 or older.

County officials told the governor that about 90% of seniors live within a mile and half of at least one Publix.

“Not every senior is going to want to drive half way across town to go to a drive-thru site," DeSantis said.