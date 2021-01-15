Tigers avoid arbitration with all 8 remaining players

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

The Detroit Tigers agreed to a $6.5 million contract with Matthew Boyd, avoiding arbitration with the left-hander Friday after he struggled during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Boyd made a prorated $1,962,963 of his $5.3 million salary last season. He came in with high expectations after striking out a career-best 238 hitters in 2019, but went 3-7 with a 6.71 ERA in 12 starts last year.

The Tigers also agreed to deals with left-hander Daniel Norris ($3,475,000), infielder Jeimer Candelario ($2.85 million), outfielder JaCoby Jones ($2.65 million), utilityman Niko Goodrum, right-hander Buck Farmer, right-hander Joe Jimenez and right-hander Jose Cisnero ($970,000).

Norris made a prorated $1,097,222 of his $2,962,500 salary last year, when he went 3-1 with a 3.25 ERA. Candelario hit .297 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs while making a prorated $216,037 of his $583,300 salary.

Jones hit .268 with five homers and 14 RBIs while making a prorated $583,333 of his $1,575,000. Goodrum made a prorated $258,593 of $698,200. He batted .244 in 14 games.

Farmer earned a prorated $425,926 of his $1.15 million salary and went 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA in 23 relief appearances. Jimenez was 1-3 with a 7.15 ERA and five saves. He made a prorated $216,630 of his $584,900 salary.

Cisnero went 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA while making a prorated $211,556 of his $571,200 salary.

The Tigers have no remaining players eligible for arbitration.