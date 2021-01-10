Health News

Savannah reports no 2020 fire deaths, first time in a decade

The Associated Press

SAVANNAH. Ga.

Authorities in Georgia’s oldest city say they saw no deaths from fires in 2020, the first time that’s happened in a decade.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a news release it responded to 920 fires last year, but nobody died. Savannah wasn’t so fortunate during the previous nine years. The department says 41 people died as a result of fires between 2011 and 2019.

"Despite the increased number of people working and studying from home in 2020, fire incidents are down, and we made it through a tumultuous year without a single fire-related death,” Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard said.

He credited not only his department’s effectiveness at fighting fires, but also its efforts toward fire prevention and education.

