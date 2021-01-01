Kentucky man has given more than 21 gallons of blood, plasma

A Pikeville man who has donated more than 21 gallons of blood and plasma over the years says he has no plans to stop now.

“My next donation is this Saturday, January 2nd here at the Kentucky Blood Center. Something I do every 14 days,” Gary Justice told WYMT-TV. “Some lessons my mom and dad taught me, and they taught me to always help others when you can, without expecting anything in return.

Justice said he's been donating for 13 years. His parents both dying from cancer inspired him to help.

“Sometimes they do have to do blood transfusions to help your body recover from the treatment that you’re receiving for the cancer," he said. “Without the donors, without the blood supply, those folks can’t receive the treatment they need.”

Kentucky's blood supply is critically low right now because of the pandemic. WYMT-TV and the Kentucky Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Jan. 4 in Hazard.