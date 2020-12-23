Masks, wipes, other items clogging sewer system in SC city

Officials in a South Carolina city say masks worn during the pandemic are among many items being flushed into its sewer system and creating clogs.

The Greer Commission of Public Works is asking the public to avoid flushing things such as masks, wipes, rags and cooking grease.

Officials expect the problem to get worse around the holidays, The Greenville News reported.

The utility system is urging customers to only flush toilet paper and avoid pouring cooking grease down drains.

Greer is about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of downtown Greenville.