Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Health News

Florida reports more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida reported 8,401 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Sunday, and an additional 97 death attributed to the disease, according to statistics released by the Department of Health.

That brings the state's total to nearly 1.2 million cases and almost 21,000 deaths. There were 5,235 people hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 5,100 the day before.

Florida has a population of nearly 22 million people. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the state will not enforce a mask mandate, nor restrict capacity at bars and restaurants.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Business

Ko wins LPGA’s season-ending CME Group title in a flourish

December 20, 2020 4:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service